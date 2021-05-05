Student taken into custody after bringing gun to school, officials say

National-World

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says a student with a firearm was taken into custody on Wednesday by one of the department’s school resource officers (SRO). School officials say no one was harmed.

Authorities say the SRO took the student into custody at T.C. Roberson High School. The student will be transferred into the custody of the Division of Juvenile Justice with the NC Department of Public Safety, officials say.

The sheriff’s office says there is “no further active threat to the school at this time. The Criminal Investigation Division at the Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a full investigation into the incident in order to determine the full extent of any additional crimes, officials say.”

“The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will investigate threats to the fullest extent possible and our investigations will continue until we are able to rule out every possible threat scenario,” Sheriff Quentin Miller said in a news release. “We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our schools.”

”I am extremely pleased with how our SROs and school administrators handled today’s incident,” said Superintendent Dr. Tony Baldwin in the release. “Our strong relationships with partner agencies such as the Sheriff’s Office are key in keeping our students, staff, and campuses safe.”

Officials add that the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and Buncombe County Schools cannot release any identifying information on the student or the juvenile petition because the student is under the age of 18.

Additionally, no other details are being released surrounding Wednesday’s incident at this time.

Buncombe County Schools shared the following message sent to staff and families of T.C. Roberson High School from principal Nathan Allison:

Good afternoon. This is Nathan Allison. I’m calling about an incident that happened at TC today.

One of our students brought a gun to school. No one was harmed in any way. Our SROs and school administrators were instrumental today in keeping our campus safe by responding quickly and following all safety procedures.

We take this very seriously, and this kind of behavior will not be tolerated. At this time, the matter remains under investigation by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, and the student is in custody. Because this is an open investigation, we are unable to release any further information.

Thank you for your involvement in your child’s education and your partnership with Roberson High. If you have any questions or concerns, don’t hesitate to reach out to me.

