Teacher on administrative leave after allegations of physical abuse against student

MCCANDLESS, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A North Allegheny teacher is on administrative leave following allegations of physical abuse against a kindergarten student.

This all started when the mother of a student who is non-verbal and has Down syndrome, received a call from the principal at Hosack Elementary School.

She said the principal later showed her a video of what happened in an adaptive gym class.

Nicole Glancy said she saw the video from the school that shows a gym teacher trying to force her daughter onto a scooter.

“She doesn’t want to go on the scooter. He’s still holding her hand. He proceeds to pull her while she is sitting on the floor. I would say a foot to 2 feet he drags her,” Glancy said. “It was devastating to watch. You don’t want to see your child struggling especially with a teacher who you’re supposed to trust. It’s absolutely disgusting to me.”

The acting superintendent of the North Allegheny School District released a statement Tuesday afternoon.

“While federal privacy laws prevent us from sharing details and confirming specified information, we are working with local law enforcement and will follow district policies to address these matters based on our investigation,” Acting Superintendent Patrick O’Toole said in a statement Tuesday.

