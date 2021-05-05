Three more victims accuse former teacher of sex crimes

National-World

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — More allegations of sexual misconduct involving students are coming out against a former New Hanover County Schools teacher.

Three additional former students have joined the lawsuit against former Laney High School and Isaac Bear Early College High School teacher Michael Kelly.

This brings the total number of plaintiffs involved in the lawsuit to 13.

Former deputy superintendent Rick Holliday and former superintendent Tim Markley are also named in that lawsuit.

One of the victims, identified as John Doe 13, says Kelly groomed him while tutoring him and offering him rides periodically, said attorney Martin Ramey. The complaint goes on to say Kelly eventually invited John Doe 13 to his house to watch pornography, where Kelly would masturbate in front of him. Joe Doe 13 says this happened over 100 times over the course of two years.

Kelly was investigated twice during his time at New Hanover County Schools, according to school documents. Ramey says the findings following those investigations were not given to law enforcement.

The complaint also claims some of the incidents took place while Kelly taught at Laney High School and were reported to then-assistant principal Rick Holliday.

On Tuesday afternoon, New Hanover County School released a statement, saying:

“New Hanover County Schools understood since this lawsuit was filed that there may be additional students who come forward with claims, being a class action lawsuit. We are continuing to exchange and gather information with the previous plaintiffs and will now do so with the newest plaintiffs. The district will have an opportunity to file an answer on behalf of the board and Dr. Markley and anticipate doing that in the next month or so.”

