Dogs alert family to house fire, 1 adult and 4 kids escape; home a total loss, pets dead

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

DOVER, Craven County, North Carolina (WLOS) — Family dogs alerted an eastern North Carolina family to a fire in their home Thursday morning.

Fort Barnwell Volunteer Fire Department Chief Greg Milligan said five people were in the home on Highway 55 West in Dover, four children and one adult, when the fire began. Children living in the home called about 3:15 a.m. to report the fire.

When crews arrived, Milligan said flames were already through the roof, and it took them two hours with the help of several other area fire departments to get the fire out and they continue to battle hotspots at 8 a.m. The house is a total loss and two cars were also destroyed.

However, there were also at least ten pets in the house; Peggy Mae Rivenbark, 16, who made the 911 call said three dogs and a pig made it out. Milligan said firefighters found five dogs and three kittens dead inside the home.

Nobody was injured and while the cause remains under investigation Milligan said the fire appears to have started in the garage. The Craven County Fir Marshals office is investigating.

Family members in the area will help them recover from the fire.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.