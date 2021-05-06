Woman arrested for DUI after slamming into New Britain barbershop

National-World

NEW BRITAIN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A woman was charged with drunk driving after she plowed into a building in New Britain overnight.

Veronica Melendez, 39, of New Britain, was charged with driving under the influence, operating a motor vehicle under suspension and traveling in an improper lane, according to the mayor’s office.

The crash happened in front of 93 West Main St, in front of Blade Masters barbershop, around 2 a.m.

Both the salon and the business next door to it were damaged in the crash.

The salon was closed at the time.

The building was deemed to be structurally sound.

Melendez’s vehicle was removed and towed from the scene.

