PD arrests suspected masked bandit linked to 30 burglaries

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — The Beverly Hills Police Department Thursday announced that a man suspected in more than 30 Los Angeles-area burglaries had been arrested.

According to BHPD, 33-year-old Rockim Prowell, of Inglewood, was pulled over May 2 by BHPD officers. During the investigation they found a face mask and other items that police said connected him to two residential burglaries in the city.

Police said the vehicle Prowell was driving was also determined to be stolen.

Prowell has been charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of grand theft and one count of vandalism.

When officers conducted a search warrant at Prowell’s Inglewood home, the department said items connecting him to additional residential burglaries were recovered.

Earlier on Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department put out a tweet asking if anyone had surveillance video of the suspected masked bandit.

It was odd this burglar’s mouth was always open when seen on video surveillance. When he was caught breaking into another home we discovered why. He has been linked to 30+ burglaries across the LA area, and 7 in @LAPDPacific. Alert us if you have video of this burglar. pic.twitter.com/J0l32fd12O

— LAPD Pacific (@LAPDPacific) May 6, 2021

“It was odd this burglar’s mouth was always open when seen on surveillance video,” the department wrote. “When he was caught breaking into another home we discovered why.”

The tweet included images of the suspect wearing a mask as well as a photo of the mask.

