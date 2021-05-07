police search for missing 2-yo boy, $20k reward offered by family

National-World

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Las Vegas police are investigating a report of a missing 2-year-old boy last seen east of the Strip.

About 3:11 p.m. on May 5, the child, identified as Amari Nicholson, was reported missing in the area of 3600 block of Paradise Road near Sands Avenue.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for him and notify police.

Authorities are asking for any leads or tips which might aid in their investigation. Previous reports of a body found in a nearby dumpster were unfounded, police said.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 or 702-828-3111.

There’s conflicting stories from family members.

Amari’s father, Jyrgio Hayes, lives in the Reno area. He doesn’t have much contact with Amari other than a visit in person last year in Henderson and several video calls.

“I don’t know where my son is. If anybody does I just hope they can help me, just tell us where he is,” Hayes said.

He heard Amari’s mother was in Colorado taking care of her mother and Amari was in Las Vegas with her current boyfriend.

On Facebook Amari’s mother, Tayler Nicholson, left a comment that said her boyfriend had Amari. She said she was in Colorado and claimed Hayes’s sister took Amari.

“I don’t know who has him. All I’m hearing is that the boyfriend said that my sister picked him up- my sister did not pick him up. The police searched my sister’s house and they know where she’s at- they know where all my family members are at and they know I don’t have my son. They traced me by my phone, they can trace him by whoever he was with. I’m gonna let them do their job,” Hayes said.

An aunt from Amari’s father’s side is offering a $20,000 reward for his safe return or information leading to his safe return.

This is an ongoing investigation and further details will be provided when they become available.

