$500,000 secured bond set for man accused of setting girlfriend on fire

TRENTON, North Carolina (WLOS) — The man accused of dousing his girlfriend with nail polish remover and then setting her on fire made his first court appearance Friday.

Jeromy Wiggins of Kinston faces several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and burning personal property.

Judge Christopher Welch said Wiggins has a $500,000 secured bond.

His next court appearance is set for June 4th.

Jones County Sheriff’s Captain Ervin said Wiggins intentionally drenched Melissa Cahoon in nail polish remover and then set her on fire at a home in Trenton.

Cahoon’s mother Ann Edwards said he is Cahoon’s on-and-off boyfriend for 4+ years.

Captain Ervin said deputies were sent to a home on Cobb Road in Trenton on April 25, answering a domestic violence call in connection with the case when they discovered the burn injuries to the mother of three.

Edwards said this is not the first time Wiggins has hurt her daughter.

According to court documents, Wiggins has been charged with and convicted of assaulting Cahoon twice before, once in 2019 and again in 2020. A handwritten testimony written by Cahoon says Wiggins choked and punched her multiple times.

Wiggins’ charge of communicating a threat to Cahoon prior to the burning incident is so recent it’s still pending.

Deputies arrested Wiggins in Brunswick county last weekend at a home in Shallotte without incident.

