Elementary teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor and other charges

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tennessee (WSMV) — The William County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday they have arrested an elementary school teacher for sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Spring Hill Police Department began an investigation on Wednesday of Alfred Amore.

The investigation found Amore to be in possession of explicit images of toddlers. Authorities said that there is no evidence that Amore abused any Williamson County student.

Law enforcement said Amore had been placed on leave during the investigation from Bethesda Elementary School after authorities received a tip about questionable online activity.

Williamson County school officials have been notified of the investigation and Amore was transported without incident and booked into the Maury County Jail.

