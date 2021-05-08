Man arrested after roommate stabbed to death during fight, police say

National-World

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Illinois (KMOV) — A fight between roommates in the Metro East turned deadly, police said.

According to police, Carlton Underwood, 48, got into a fight with his roommate 39-year-old Thomas Turner on Potomac Drive in Fairview Heights, Illinois at 7:30 p.m. on April 30. During their fight, Underwood allegedly chased Turner with a household butcher knife. Turner fell to the ground and was stabbed in his upper chest.

Several neighbors witnessed the fight outside and applied pressure to Turner’s wounds until officers arrived. Underwood, who was still inside the home, was arrested. Detectives learned the men were fighting over domestic issues and alcohol may have played a role in the argument.

The 39-year-old was critically wounded and taken to a St. Louis area hospital where he died nearly one week later.

Underwood is being held at the St. Clair County jail on first-degree murder charges with a $1 million bail. He was initially charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with great bodily harm, aggravated domestic battery.

