Replica guns lead to large police response

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

TIGARD, Oregon (KPTV) — Police say teens were detained after reports of people dancing around with what appeared to be an AR-15 and handgun near a mall.

Officers responded to a report of three young men on top of the parking garage at the Washington Square Mall at 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The called reported they were on top of a car, dancing around with what appeared to be an AR-15 rifle and a handgun. Police say at one point, one of the young men pointed the rifle over the edge of the parking structure, toward the area of the mall.

While police were in route, the caller updated officers that the young men put the guns away inside a car and were heading toward the mall entrance. Officers detained them and learned the weapons were realistic looking replica BB guns.

The young men, two 18-year-olds and one 16-year-old, are from Beaverton. Police say the circumstances of the case do not meet the requirements for criminal charges. They were released to their parents.

Police say the call drew a large police response due to the initial concern for public safety. Officers want to remind parents if you or your children have replica weapons, this is a good reminder to have a conversation with them about how they can easily be mistaken for real weapons and should never be used in public.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.