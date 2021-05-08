Water gun fight turns to gunfire, kills 18-year-old

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

FAYETTE COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a water gun fight that turned deadly.

Police said on Friday around 5:10 p.m. at Kenwood Park in unincorporated Fayette County, a young group of people was participating in a water gun and balloon game, when a physical altercation erupted.

CBS46 News has learned the dispute escalated quickly as those fighting began exchanging gunfire.

Police said at least two victims were shot, one victim collapsed on the scene, and aid was provided by first responders. The victim was taken to a local hospital and died shortly after arrival.

Authorities have shared, both of the victims were boys. The deceased was identified as an 18-year-old.

No additional details about the other victim or names have been released at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.