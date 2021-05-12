Skateboarder dies after being hit by off-duty deputy

National-World

MADISON, Indiana (WLWT) — Police are investigating after an off-duty deputy hit and killed a skateboarder in Jefferson County, Indiana, Monday.

Indiana State Police said it happened around 10 p.m. when Jefferson County deputy James Webster, 51, was driving a county cruiser while off-duty. He was traveling west on Clifty Drive near Rose Street in Madison when when he hit 22-year-old Hunter Robinson, who was also traveling west on his skateboard.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Toxicology results are pending but drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash, police said.

Investigators are also attempting to locate the driver of a lightly colored SUV/Crossover that may have been involved or witnessed the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call ISP at 812-689-5000.

