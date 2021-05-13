14-year-old boy shot after fight breaks out at Cook Out restaurant, police say

National-World

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — A 14-year-old boy was shot early Thursday morning after a fight broke out at a Cook Out restaurant in Winston-Salem, police said.

Winston-Salem police officers said they responded to the shooting at 3:17 a.m. Thursday.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting was as a result of a fight between a 20-30-year-old man and a group of teenagers that started at the Cook Out restaurant located at 3101 Peters Creek Parkway.

Investigators said the suspect’s vehicle followed the victim’s vehicle to the 1200 block of Silas Creek Parkway where he allegedly fired into the occupied vehicle.

A 14-year-old boy in the back seat was hit by a bullet. He was taken to the hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

