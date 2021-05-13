Cardboard Super Bowl cutout sparks real life friendship that’s here to stay

National-World

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — In February, Super Bowl LV was played in front of thousands of fans and thousands of cardboard cutouts.

Lifelong Buccaneers fan, LJ Govoni sat next to a cardboard cutout of a Chiefs fan, who he jokingly nicknamed “Frank”.

After a social media hunt that connected Govoni with the real-life “Frank”. He found out his cardboard cutout friend was actually Clayton Whipple of Newton, Iowa.

Govoni offered Whipple’s family a free trip to Florida and this past week he followed through on that deal.

Whipple, his wife and two sons flew into St. Petersburg, Florida. Balloons and cardboard cutouts were waiting for them when they got off the plane.

“I saw a couple of my cutouts there. Excuse me, ‘Frank’s’ cutouts,” Whipple joked.

The Whipples left the airport and embarked on their trip. Starting with a visit to Clearwater Aquarium where the surprises continued. Then they finally got to meet the real-life LJ, in person.

Sharing drinks and laughs at his brewery, Big Storm Brewing.

“I’m embarrassed to admit this, but I called him Frank more than once while we were sitting there,” Govoni said.

The Whipples’ vacation plans were spoiled last year due to the pandemic. Govoni organized the perfect “get away” for the Whipple family and their newfound friendship is here to stay.

“No question in my mind we’re going to keep a relationship. He was a lot of fun,” Whipple said.

Whipple said that he’s looking forward to welcoming Govoni and his family to Iowa sometime soon.

