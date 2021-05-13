Former boyfriend of mother remembers Amari Nicholson ‘like a son’ at community vigil

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Those close to 2-year-old Amari Nicholson described him as a fun, sweet toddler.

Jacques Nalls was dating Tayler Nicholson when she gave birth to Amari. Nalls said he stepped in because Amari needed a father.

“October 26, man, changed my life. So much from those two years I learned from him, you know, on being a better man,” Nalls said.

Those close to 2-year-old Amari Nicholson described him as a fun, sweet toddler. Jacques Nalls was dating Tayler Nicholson when she gave birth to Amari. Nalls said he stepped in because Amari needed a father.

Nalls and Nicholson broke up over the summer. He said the last time he saw Amari was in November. He said Amari was an easy baby to look after.

“He was just a calm, sweet baby … he was never difficult, never. If you heard him cry, it’s because he needed something,” Nalls said.

Nalls said the news of his murder knocked him off his feet.

“My neighbor had to come get me, pick me up from the floor, cause I’m hysterical … I don’t want to leave the house you know,” Nalls said.

He said he’s beyond hurt and doesn’t know where to place his anger. He’s glad an arrest in the case has been made and believes justice will be served.

Nalls met FOX5 at the toddler’s vigil on Wednesday night and said he would head home afterwards to mourn in private.

“I’m just being level headed right now for this. This situation at the scene but when I go back home, I’m going to ball up in my covers. I’m going to look at our pictures, I’m going to hold his favorite teddy bear. His favorite mickey mouse teddy bear, I’m going to hold the blanket that we got made for Christmas, Mickey Mouse was his favorite character. I just want to be here and be in peace you know pay respects to my son and just be as peaceful as possible, man,” Nalls said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.