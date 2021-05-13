Man pleads guilty to trafficking meth

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MISSOULA, Montana (Missoulian) — A Missoula man accused of dealing large amounts of methamphetamine and having 9 pounds of the substance on his property admitted to a trafficking crime on Tuesday.

Terry David Starrett, 53, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth, a Tuesday press release from the District of Montana U.S. Attorney’s Office said. He faces a mandatory five- to 40-year minimum sentence in prison, a $5 million fine and at least four years of supervised release.

According to court documents, law enforcement served a federal search warrant for Starrett on Jan. 7 and recovered more than 9 pounds of meth from the house he was renting as well as in his car.

Sen. Steve Daines talks to Lenette Kosovich, Rimrock Foundation CEO, about meth in Montana

Nine pounds of meth is the equivalent of about 32,616 individual doses, the press release said.

Court documents also allege that Starrett sold an undercover informant about 2 ounces of meth in December 2020 and that he trafficked meth from Washington state to Montana once or twice a week, the release said.

In addition, in the fall of 2020, Starrett traveled to California with another person and returned to Missoula with about 15 pounds of meth, the release said. Fifteen pounds of meth is the equivalent of about 54,360 individual doses.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI, the Missoula Police Department, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force, the release said.

A sentencing date has been set for Sept. 2.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.