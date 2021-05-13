Man stole $33,000 worth of items after hotel room break-in

National-World

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (Quad-City Times) — A Princeton man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing property valued at nearly $33,000 after breaking into a room at Comfort Inn in Walcott.

According to court documents, John David Daniels, 42, broke into a hotel room on March 26, with the help of Christina Trudeau, 40.

Trudeau, a hotel employee, allegedly gave Daniels a key and helped him load items into a vehicle.

Trudeau has not been charged as of Wednesday morning.

The items stolen included multiple power tools; camping gear; two fire extinguishers; a Rolex watch; a Nissan Titan truck, which Daniels used to leave the hotel; and other items. In total, the value of the goods was estimated at $32,653.20.

Trudeau admitted, while talking with police on April 7, they worked together to steal the items and offered to return everything, the court documents state. Police went to their home in Princeton around midnight that night to collect the property. While there, they spoke with Daniels, who also admitted to the thefts and willingly returned “what appeared to be the majority of the stolen items.”

Daniels was arrested Wednesday, more than a month after the property was returned, and charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy, first-degree theft and second-degree theft, all felonies. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled for his first court appearance on June 10.

