New Haven continues to mourn firefighter killed in fire

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Prayers and support from around the state and even across the country continue to pour in for the New Haven Fire Department.

Ricardo Torres Jr. lost his life on Wednesday while responding to a house fire on Valley Street.

During an update on Thursday, New Haven’s mayor along with the assistant fire chief said the department is truly touched by all the support.

Torres, who we’re told picked up the shift to cover for a co-worker, was in the multi-family home, searching for a trapped occupant when he became lost and disoriented. That’s when he issued a mayday call.

“Lieutenant Rankins’ condition has been steadily improving and Chief Alston wanted to be there with his family and at this point, his family is requesting that prayers continue and they’re grateful for the prayers coming in,” said Assistant Chief Justin McCarthy, New Haven Fire Department.

While New Haven as a department is overcome with grief, the work goes on.

“We’re up and down, but we’re taking care of each other the best we can and working with what we got,” said Captain Tony Frost, New Haven Fire Department.

The fire department continues to serve the city while suffering the sadness of losing a brother.

“It’s a testament to the type of fire department and city employees that we have, that even in this time of tragedy, people get up, come to work and do their job to keep people safe. That makes me really proud,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.

As for the investigation into the fire, state police said it’s multi-faceted, not only looking for how the fire started, but also what lead up to Torres’ tragic death.

“These incidents again require a lot of interview with the responding personnel, the responding firefighters who were there fighting the fire and again trying to save one of their own,” said Sgt. Paul Makuc, Connecticut State Police.

