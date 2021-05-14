16-year-old arrested, charged in mother’s murder

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Albuquerque police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in the death of his mother Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a home in northwest Albuquerque just before 2 a.m. in regards to a disturbance at the home.

When they arrived, they found the teenager outside, without clothes, covered in blood. Police say the teen was appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The complaint stated he was incoherently repeating “something bad” and “death” and told officers he had taken LSD.

The teen’s mother, identified as Sara Gallegos, was in the master bedroom unresponsive.

Neighbors told police Gallegos’ 9-year-old daughter had rung their doorbell earlier saying something was wrong with her mom. When the neighbors went to the home, they found Gallegos and tried to administer CPR.

The complaint detailed multiple lacerations found on Gallegos’ body. A knife was found in the bathroom closest to the master bedroom.

The teen was taken to APD Main Police Station for questioning. According to the complaint, the teen told detectives he had “blurred out” the previous night. He told officers he did not remember anything until he woke up in the police car.

At this time the teen has been charged with one count of open murder.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.