Family of man killed at nightclub hopes recent high-profile arrest helps solve case

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — The family of a Louisville man shot and killed in Shively last year are hopeful a recent arrest in another deadly nightclub shooting can help witnesses come forward.

Torre Foree, 39, was killed outside of X-clusive nightclub on Seventh Street Road on August 31, 2020, after a fight. Foree’s cousin Christina Malone said the unforgettable night learning of her cousin’s death led to unimaginable pain for their family and his daughter who was one at the time.

“It was just gut-wrenching and I’ll never forget it,” Malone said.

No one has been charged with Foree’s murder which is something Malone said she’s been having a hard time coming to terms with as she believes people saw what happened the night he was killed.

“It’s been extremely frustrating, maddening,” Malone said. “They should be losing sleep because they watched somebody get killed and kept silent but it should be double now because they’ve allowed two people to gave that same fate.”

Shively police said Wednesday Ronnie O’Bannon, 27, was a person of interest in Foree’s death — a name Malone is familiar with.

“It was known nine months ago that Ronnie O’Bannon, Jack Harlow’s DJ, was the main suspect and I believe that it could have been put out there before now,” Malone said.

O’Bannon was arrested Tuesday for the murder of Kasmira Nash at Vibes nightclub over Derby weekend. Malone said Nash and Foree had been friends for years.

After months without answers, Malone said she is finally hopeful someone will come forward with information to hold the person responsible for her cousin’s murder responsible.

“It’s pretty sad that it took another murder for me to feel like we just might get justice for Torre,” Malone said. “We don’t need killers walking among us. If we have the ability to put people behind bars that should be behind bars then we need to do that. So I’m hoping it serves as a public service announcement. If you know information, communicate that to the authorities.

Malone said Foree was an only child and leaves behind a daughter who is now 2.

