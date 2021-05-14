Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy indicted in Mobile on gun, marijuana charges

National-World

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A rapper whose grandparents died in a fiery attack on their home has been indicted on gun and drug charges.

The indictment filed this week states Nahshon Jones, whose stage name is HoneyKomb Brazy, has been charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The indictment alleges that Jones in December had an amount of marijuana greater than for personal use. That same date, he also had a gun, according to the indictment.

The new charges add to a growing list of legal problems for Jones. Law enforcement authorities arrested him earlier this month on a probation revocation charge in Mobile County. Prosecutors accused him of flouting probation rules stemming from a 2016 conviction on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He previously had been convicted of first-degree assault.

A hearing in that case is set for next month.

Mobile police have said they believe the deaths of Tony and Leila Lewis, Jones’ grandparents, were retaliation related to a dispute Jones had with the assailant. Tony Lewis died of a gunshot wound when someone fired into his Happy Hill home on Dr. Thomas Drive in February. A subsequent explosion burned the house down. Authorities still have not determined Leila Lewis’ cause of death.

