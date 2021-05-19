Troopers find 31 pounds of methamphetamine during traffic stop

National-World

CAMBRIDGE, Illinois (Quad-City Times) — Three California residents appeared Monday in Henry County Circuit Court on preliminary hearings for Class X felony methamphetamine trafficking after the 2006 Honda Accord they were traveling in April 27 was allegedly found to hold 31.8 pounds of methamphetamine.

Judge James Cosby found probable cause to believe Adaliz Olivares, 25, of Los Angeles, the driver, and Orlando Najera, 65, of Compton, California, to whom the Accord was registered, committed felonies. The judge will hear further arguments on passenger accountability and rule Thursday whether to proceed with the case on the third person in the car, Louis E. Villagalvan, 39, also of Los Angeles.

Trooper Hayden Combs testified to pulling over the Accord after Olivares stopped past the stop sign at the bottom of the exit ramp off Interstate 80 eastbound about 3:15 p.m. April 27. He said he called for routine backup in the parking lot at Beck’s Oil, and Sgt. Sean Veryzer’s K-9 alerted on the vehicle.

In the trunk, officers found tools and equipment for making a false compartment for holding contraband. Under the hood, they found a Spark Nano 7 GPS unit in a magnetic box. The 31.8 pounds — approximately 14,400 grams — of suspected methamphetamine was found in a hidden compartment in the gas tank after the vehicle was sent to Hancock Repair on Route 82 north of Geneseo.

According to Combs, Olivares said she was home in Los Angeles when someone brought methamphetamine in a black trash bag and picked up the Honda and the methamphetamine and left and returned to her residence with just the Honda. She said their travel plans were to go to Chicago for Villagalvan’s family’s quinceanera.

The two men said they were going to Najera’s family’s quinceanera.

Olivares also said they had run out of gas earlier in the trip, as the fuel level indicator did not show a proper level because of the contraband.

The trooper said he didn’t recall any luggage in the trunk and knew of a book bag in the back seat but not its contents.

Class X felony methamphetamine trafficking is punishable by 30 to 120 years in prison and a fine of up to $400,000. The three are also charged with Class X felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, punishable by 15 to 60 years and a fine of up to $400,000 and Class X felony possession of methamphetamine, punishable by 10 to 50 years in prison and a fine of up to $300,000.

