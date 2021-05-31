A ‘targeted’ attack killed 2 people and injured more than 20 others in Florida. Here’s what we know

National-World

At least two people were killed and more than 20 were wounded Sunday when three people got out of a vehicle and began firing into a crowd at a club in southern Florida, according to Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez III.

Police don’t yet know the identities of the shooters or why they targeted the club.

Here’s what we know:

Shooters fired indiscriminately into a crowd

Shortly after midnight Sunday, a white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up to the El Mula Banquet Hall near Hialeah, Ramirez said.

That’s when three people “stepped out of the vehicle with assault rifles and handguns and started firing indiscriminately into the crowd,” Ramirez said.

“The result is 20 to 25 victims with gunshot injury wounds, and two deceased on the scene.”

The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooters or their whereabouts to contact authorities.

TV personality and Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the mass shooting, the businessman tweeted Sunday.

Ramirez tweeted later that the Miami division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) added an additional $25,000 to Lemonis’ reward, bringing it to $125,000.

Shooting leaves two in critical condition

The wounded were taken to various hospitals in the area.

Five victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Florida. Two of them are in critical condition, according to hospital spokesperson Kerting Baldwin.

Ramirez said Sunday the shooting at the club was “targeted.”

“This is definitely not random,” he said.

Shooting took place at a club

El Mula Banquet Hall is located near Hialeah, a city in Miami-Dade County.

The banquet hall and billiards club had been rented out for a concert Saturday night, Ramirez said.

A Facebook page for the establishment shows it hosts party and happy hour events as well.