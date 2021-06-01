6 people shot in the City of St. Louis in 4 hours

National-World

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — One person was killed and five were injured in three overnight shootings in the City of St. Louis.

The first shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. in the 8800 block of North Broadway and left four men injured during a drive-by shooting. Police said the group was parked in the parking lot of Speedie’s Gas Station when the gunfire erupted. One of the victims, a 32-year-old man, was critically injured when he arrived at the hospital after being shot in the stomach and lower body, police said. A 42-year-old man and a 55-year-old man were both shot in the stomach. The 55-year-old was also grazed by a bullet in his face. Police said a 46-year-old man, who was shot in the leg and stomach, was dropped off at a hospital later.

At the same time, a 58-year-old man was shot and killed in the back yard of a home in the 5900 block of Romaine. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate. The deceased man’s identity has not been released but investigators said he had several gunshot wounds to the torso.

Then, around 2 a.m. a man was shot in the stomach during a robbery at the Zephyr Express gas station at 4216 Natural Bridge. Officers told News 4 the 60-year-old victim was attempting to pay for gas at the outside window when the suspect shot him and then drove off in the victim’s 2010 gray Buick Lacrosse.

Information regarding suspects in the shootings have not been released. This story will be updated as more details become available.

