Check your chair! Woman finds snake in beach seat

ORANGE BEACH, Alabama (WALA) — Gerri Womack Garon said she got a little surprise when she was about to plop down in a comfortable beach chair on the sand in Orange Beach.

Snake!

The reptile — we’re not sure of the species — was making good use of the provided beach furniture.

Garon wrote on Faceboook:

Didn’t know it was required to check your beach chair for reptiles until today! Great job to the beach attendant who relocated this guy back to the dunes!

No harm, no foul from the cold-blooded beachgoer. Human and reptile were able to enjoy a nice day in the sun.

