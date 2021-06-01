Portland man charged with murdering his mother

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Tennessee (WSMV) — Police have charged a son in the death of his mother inside a Portland home, according to a news release.

Portland Police have charged Brian Atchison, 44, with first-degree murder in the death of Doris Atchison, 69. Brian Atchison was also charged with abuse of a corpse and two counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

Police followed up on a referral that had been received on May 25 from the Tennessee Department of Adult Protective Services about Doris Atchison’s welfare. The APS referral said the reporting party had not had contact with her since around March 2020 and had grown concerned about her welfare.

Brian Atchison, who lived at the South Broadway home with his mother, consented to officers to check the home for his mother, but initially told them she was out of town.

Officers entered the home and found it to be in disarray. When officers checked a back bedroom, they found what appeared to be a deceased person, partially concealed with clothing and other items, that had been there for an extended period of time. Police identified the victim as Doris Atchison.

Brian Atchison was questioned and initially provided very little information about the circumstances around his mother’s death. When interviewed on a later date, he made statements to police implicating himself in Doris Atchison’s death.

Brian Atchison was initially charged with abuse of a corpse and two counts of aggravated animal cruelty because of deceased cats that were found at the scene.

The body was sent for an autopsy, preliminary findings were consistent with a homicide. Police said statements made by Brian Atchison were corroborated by the autopsy findings.

Brian Atchison is being held without bond at the Sumner County Jail. He is set to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on June 9.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.