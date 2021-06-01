Thief ‘test rides’ $6K+ bike, never returns to Southlake store

National-World

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (KTVT) — Police in Southlake are looking for a man who stole a bike from the REI store at 1011 East Southlake Boulevard.

It happened the afternoon of May 15. The suspect asked if he could do a test run on a champagne-colored Cannondale Jekyll Carbon 129 bike worth $6,374.73.

Despite the store’s policy of taking an ID or driver’s license before a customer test rides a bike, workers allowed it. But the suspect rode out the front door and never returned.

Police described him as clean-shaven Hispanic/Latin male who’s about 6’ tall.

