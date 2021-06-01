Ventura County moves into less-restrictive ‘Yellow Tier’

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) — Ventura County has reached another milestone in its return to normalcy from the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, the county hit a number of important metrics which allowed it to progress further into the state’s reopening plan.

Ventura County’s coronavirus case rates have reached appropriate levels to move into the Yellow Tier of the state’s reopening plan, allowing for increased capacity at local businesses.

The move into the less-restrictive tier allows for increased capacity at bars that don’t serve food, which can now open at 25% capacity indoors. Sports stadiums can open at 67% attendance, theme parks can open at 35% capacity, and gyms, wineries, and breweries can increase capacity to 50%.

According to California’s COVID-19 website, the Yellow Tier denotes that a county has less than 2 daily new cases per 100,000 people and less than 2% positivity rate for the whole county. In Ventura County, the new case rate is currently 1.7 per 100,000 people with a total county positivity rate less than 1%.

Ventura County was eligible to move into the Orange Tier of the state’s reopening plan near the end of March.

Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County will remain in the Orange Tier for at least another week. Both counties are currently meeting criteria to move into the next tier but will have to maintain those numbers through the next week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.