Woman randomly sucker-punched in face outside Chinatown restaurant

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) — Police are investigating after a woman was randomly punched in the face Monday evening outside a restaurant in Chinatown.

The attack was reported at 65 Bayard Street around 6:15 p.m.

Authorities say the 55-year-old woman was punched by an unknown man.

New York State Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou tweeted video of the incident she received from a constituent.

The suspect was apprehended at the scene and was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The woman was taken to another hospital with a facial injury, but was said to be stable.

No words were exchanged between the victim and the suspect.

