Beach rental attendant tried to help stranded swimmers; praised as ‘hero’

FORT MORGAN, Alabama (WALA) — Dante Reed, who operates a beach rental stand in front of The Dunes Condominiums, charged into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday along with Baldwin County sheriff’s deputies when he saw swimmers were in trouble.

During the recue operation, Deputy Bill Smith died saving the drowning swimmers.

Walt Brewer, who owns the stand, said it hits home because he was a close friend of Smith’s. He praised Reed’s bravery.

“He went above and beyond. … Dante’s a hero, man,” he told FOX10 News.

What Reed did not know, according to law enforcement officials, is that one of the swimmers actually was Deputy Sydney Wentworth, who was headed out to rescue the other swimmer. Officials said Reed, himself, got pulled in by the strong currents and had to be rescued. It was Smith, authorities said, who grabbed Reed and told him to grab ahold of a rescue buoy.

Brewer said Reed could not help himself when he saw swimmers in danger.

“I’ve been through this scenario with him,” he said. “I’ve said, ‘You’re not a lifeguard. That’s not your job.’ But that just shows his character.”

Witnesses said Reed was in the water for more than an hour. Chris Thomas, a Nashville resident on vacation, said he saw Reed go into the water.

“About that time was when Fort Morgan and Gulf Shores fire and rescue were showing up. … He helped pull out the deputy,” he said. “He had gone into the water and had been in the water for a long time.”

Thomas estimated the stranded swimmers were about 75 to 100 yards from the beach.

“One group of people actually had floated further out, and the Coast Guard picked him them up on a vessel,” he said. “And then, the last few – Dante was one of the last few people that came in. And then he had to have some help.”

Thomas said the bravery of Reed, the deputies and the rescue workers was exemplary.

“They did what was necessary,” he said. “The water was really bad, it was worse than it is today, and it’s pretty rough today. But none of them – I mean, we saw people continuing to go in even after we arrived. And nobody checked up. Nobody slowed down everybody went in without hesitation.”

Vacationer Wes Johnson, of Missouri, said his father is a sheriff’s deputy. So, he knows the sacrifice that comes with law enforcement.

“That’s kind of what they sign up for,” he said. “When they take that oath and put that badge on wherever they are, they’re supposed to – they’re designed to save people’s lives. And whether it’s in the water or on land that’s what they’re gonna do.”

Vacationer George Taylor was eating dinner at a restaurant and saw police cars and rescue vehicles race by. He praised Smith’s heroism.

“That’s what we have to come in as citizens. We have to see just exactly what our men and women in blue do and, you know, support them on what they do, you know?” he said. “And I’m so grateful to have them, you know? Without them, you know, this would be a much worse place to live.”

