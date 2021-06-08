COVID vaccination urged for young people after teen put on ventilator for virus

National-World

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — COVID-19 cases are trending downward across North Carolina. But it’s still very possible to contract the virus, and that includes those who are younger.

An unvaccinated Haywood County teenager is currently in the hospital after contracting the virus recently. Public health officials hope the case urges others to get the shot.

Haywood County health leaders say the teenager went on a trip with a friend’s family, unknowingly picked up COVID-19, then returned home with the virus. Now the teenager is in the hospital on a ventilator.

“Unbeknownst to anyone, someone in that family was pre-symptomatic, infected — no symptoms yet, and contagious,” says Haywood County Medical Director Dr. Mark Jaben. “The teenager brought it home to other family members.”

Health officials say neither family had been vaccinated prior to this exposure. Jaben says as the teen remains at Mission Hospital, this is a cautionary tale about the importance of getting vaccinated, including those 12 to 18.

“12 to 18 year old’s are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine,” Jaben says.

Around half of the county’s population has received at least one shot, not as high as public health officials would like to see.

“Most of Western North Carolina is still in the yellow range meaning cases are low but the potential for spikes still exists,” says Jaben.

He urges vigilance.

“Nearly all of the cases that we’re seeing now over the last few weeks have been exclusively in people who either can’t be vaccinated or choose not to be vaccinated,” Jaben says. “The way through this is vaccination at this point. And if you choose not to be vaccinated then really adhering to the public health protective measures remain as important as ever.”

Jaben says that includes social distancing, masks and avoiding high-risk situations.

“Crowded situations, particularly indoors, particularly if ventilation isn’t good or outdoor situations where you’re crammed together with a bunch of people and you don’t know who’s been vaccinated or not,” he says.

“The overall benefits far outweigh any potential problem with it and I certainly would encourage the younger people to get it as well,” says Kerry Cogburn.

Cogburn says that includes his 13-year old grandson.

“I’d be OK with a shot,” says Micah Devlin.

“We’ve had not a single person in Haywood County that’s been vaccinated has had a serious adverse effect,” says Jaben.

The Pfizer vaccine is readily available for those 12-18 at the Health Department and several other locations around the county. Click here for more information about vaccines around the mountains. And click here to find a vaccination site in North Carolina.

