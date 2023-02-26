Ex-husband and relatives charged with murder of Hong Kong model Abby Choi as body parts found

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Four members of the same family charged in connection with the gruesome killing of Hong Kong model Abby Choi appeared in court Monday, after police said they found what are believed to be parts of her dismembered body, public broadcaster RTHK reported.

Choi’s ex-husband Alex Kwong, 28, his brother Anthony, 31, and their father, Kwong Kau, 65, are charged with her murder. Alex Kwong’s mother Jenny Li, 63, is charged with perverting the course of justice, RTHK reported.

All four were denied bail, the Kowloon City Magistrates’ Court ruled Monday, according to RTHK. They are yet to enter a plea.

On Sunday, investigators identified a skull, several ribs and hair, believed to be Choi’s remains, in a large stainless steel soup pot, police said. Other body parts, including Choi’s torso and hands, remain missing.

It follows a police investigation that began Wednesday after Choi, 28, was reported missing. Two days later, parts of her body were found at a house in the city’s Tai Po district, police said. A meat slicer, an electric saw, and some clothing were also found at the home, police said.

Choi’s ex-husband was arrested on Saturday at a ferry pier on one of the city’s outlying islands, police said. His brother and parents were arrested on Friday.

A fifth suspect, a 47-year old woman, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the case, police said.

Choi, a model and social media influencer with more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, recently appeared as the digital cover model for luxury magazine L’Officiel Monaco and attended this year’s Paris Fashion Week.

The case gripped the city over the weekend as grisly details of the investigation dominated headlines in local media and thousands of people left condolences on Choi’s social media accounts.

The court adjourned the case until May 8 to allow for further police investigation, RTHK reported.

CNN’s Wayne Chang, Jake Kwon and Tara Subramaniam contributed to this report.