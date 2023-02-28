Family and friends of slain Hong Kong model pay final respects as investigation continues

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Friends and relatives of Hong Kong model Abby Choi on Tuesday paid their final respects at the scene where police say they found what are believed to be the socialite’s dismembered body parts, public broadcaster RTHK reported.

Choi’s mother and widower lit incense and brought Taoist paper offerings used in traditional funeral rites outside the village house in the city’s northern outskirts, RTHK said.

Choi’s ex-husband Alex Kwong, 28, his brother Anthony, 31, and their father, Kwong Kau, 65, are charged with her murder. Alex Kwong’s mother Jenny Li, 63, is charged with perverting the course of justice, RTHK reported Monday.

All four were denied bail, the Kowloon City Magistrates’ Court ruled Monday, according to RTHK. They are yet to enter a plea.

On Sunday, investigators identified a skull, several ribs and hair, believed to be Choi’s remains, in a large stainless steel soup pot, police said. Other body parts, including Choi’s torso and hands, remain missing. The police investigation remains ongoing.

It follows a police investigation that began Wednesday after Choi, 28, was reported missing. Two days later, parts of her body were found at the house in the city’s Tai Po district, police said. A meat slicer, an electric saw, and some clothing were also found at the home, police said.

Choi, who had more more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, recently appeared as the digital cover model for luxury magazine L’Officiel Monaco and attended this year’s Paris Fashion Week.

The case has gripped the city as grisly details of the investigation dominated headlines in local media and thousands of people left condolences on Choi’s social media accounts.

In a separate case, Choi’s ex-husband appeared in court on Tuesday, for allegedly jumping bail on charges of stealing jewelry between May 2013 and January 2015, RTHK reported. Alex Kwong had pleaded not guilty to seven counts of theft, but skipped his trial, RTHK said.

The case was adjourned Tuesday and Kwong was taken back into custody, according to RTHK.

