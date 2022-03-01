Zelensky urges Biden to send strong message on Russia and says: ‘I’m not iconic. Ukraine is iconic’

By Matthew Chance, CNN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged US counterpart Joe Biden to give a strong and “useful” message about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, in an exclusive interview with CNN and Reuters from the bunker in Kyiv in which he is leading his military’s response.

“It’s very serious … I’m not in a movie,” Zelensky, a former comedy actor, told CNN. “I’m not iconic, I think Ukraine is iconic … Ukraine is the heart of Europe, and now I think Europe sees Ukraine is something special for this world. That’s why [the] world can’t lose this something special.”

In the rare interview with international media on Tuesday, Zelensky said that as long as Moscow’s assault on Ukrainian cities continued, little progress could be made in talks.

“You have to speak first of all. Everybody has to stop fighting and to go [back] to that point from where it began five, six days ago,” Zelensky said. “I think there are principal things you can do … If you do this, and that side does this, it means they are ready for peace. If they (are not) ready, it means you’re just wasting time.”

Asked if he felt Ukraine is wasting time by talking with Russia, he said: “We’ll see.”

Officials from the two countries met for the first time on Monday since Russia’s invasion began last week.

Fresh strikes rocked Kyiv on Tuesday, with Russia ramping up its assault on the capital and other key locations. There are fears that Russia is attempting to knock out the city’s communications infrastructure after hitting an area near Kyiv’s TV tower, taking out broadcasting hardware, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Zelensky has drawn praise from the world’s media for his response to Russia’s invasion, having refused offers to evacuate and instead delivering frequent messages to Ukrainians as Kyiv comes under assault.

On Tuesday he received a standing ovation while addressing the European Parliament via video link, telling delegates: “We are fighting for our life.” He has also requested Ukraine be urgently admitted to the EU.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

