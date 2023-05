By Hadas Gold, CNN

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is conducting strikes on the Gaza Strip, it said in a statement Tuesday.

An earlier IDF statement said four rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel; one was intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array while the rest fell in open areas.

This is a breaking story. More to come

