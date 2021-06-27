Man shot in the back in Times Square, NYPD says

CNN - National

By Ganesh Setty, CNN

A 21-year-old man was the unintended victim of a shooting in New York’s Times Square on Sunday evening, according to police.

The man was shot once in the back amid a dispute between a group of males he didn’t know, a New York City Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson told CNN.

The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, the spokesperson said. No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.

Sunday’s shooting took place on Broadway, around the corner from where two women and a 4-year-old girl were shot in May.

That incident similarly involved a dispute between a group of males, catching the innocent bystanders in the gunfire.

According to the NYPD’s crime stats portal, there have been 680 shooting incidents reported so far this year as of June 20, an increase of 53% from the same time last year.

