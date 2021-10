CNN - National

By Kay Jones, CNN

Police are working on an active shooter situation at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, Mansfield ISD Police confirmed to CNN.

They do not have any additional details available at this time, including any confirmation of injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.