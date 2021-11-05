University of Florida reverses decision, will allow professors to testify as paid experts in voting rights case

By Leyla Santiago, Sara Weisfeldt, Maria Cartaya and Tina Burnside, CNN

The University of Florida on Friday announced that it will now allow three professors to testify as paid experts in a voting rights lawsuit, reversing its previous decision.

In an email sent to the campus community on Friday, university President Kent Fuchs explained that he is asking the University’s Conflicts of Interest Office to reverse the decisions on recent requests by UF employees to serve as expert witnesses in litigation in which the state of Florida is a party and to approve the requests regardless of personal compensation.

Fuchs’ reversal comes after receiving public criticism for denying the professors requests to testify for plaintiffs as paid witnesses in a case that challenges parts of a new voting law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May.

The university first said the professors couldn’t testify at all because it might create a conflict of interest for the university and the state government. On Monday, the said they could testify — if they weren’t paid.

The university denied Professor Daniel Smith’s request to testify in an October 11 email that stated, “Outside activities that may pose a conflict of interest to the executive branch of the State of Florida create a conflict for the University of Florida,” court records show.

The university “provided similar explanations for Professors Sharon Austin and Michael McDonald.

“While the University of Florida reversed course and allowed our clients to testify in this particular case, the fact remains that the University curtailed their First Amendment rights and academic freedoms, and as long as the University’s policy remains, those rights and freedoms are at risk. We are continuing to assess our options,” attorneys for the professors said in a statement to CNN.

The union representing faculty on campus, United Faculty of Florida-University of Florida, called today’s announcement a positive step forward

“However, UFF-UF is looking for a clear and unambiguous commitment to academic freedom going forward,” said Paul Ortiz, UFF-UF president.

Just a few hours before the university’s president announced the reversal of the decision, the union demanded the university issue an apology and issued a call to action focused on defending academic freedom and free speech.

The union, and the professors have pointed to undue political influence behind the university’s initial decision.

The governor’s office said it “has not been involved and will not be involved with UF’s internal policies.”

“The university is free to enforce its own conflict-of-interest policies for faculty as the UF administration sees fit. This has always been our position, and we do not even understand the origin of the widespread narrative that the governor was somehow interfering with an internal UF matter. This is false, has always been false, and there is no evidence for it, only baseless allegations,” said Christina Pushaw, spokesperson for DeSantis.

The voting rights legislation

The new law added ID requirements for voting by mail, limited who can return a completed mail-in ballot, prohibited the use of nonprofit and private funds to conduct elections, expanded partisan observation power during ballot tabulation and created additional restrictions for drop box use.

“Me signing this bill says: Florida, your vote counts, your vote is going to be cast with integrity and transparency and this is a great place for democracy,” DeSantis said after signing the bill.

But plaintiffs in the voting rights lawsuit said the legislation “imposes substantial and unjustifiable restrictions on the ability of eligible Floridians to vote and register to vote.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.