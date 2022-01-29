$426 million lottery ticket sold in Woodland Hills, California

By Michelle Watson, CNN

A $426 million lottery ticket was sold in Woodland Hills, California, on Friday night, according to a tweet from the California Lottery.

“The home team won big on Friday night when a #MegaMillions ticket sold in Woodland Hills hit the advertised $421 MILLION jackpot which resulted in a total of $426 Million,” the state lottery said.

The winning ticket was sold at a Woodland Hills Chevron station, another tweet said.

The winning numbers were 3-16-25-44-55,and the Mega ball number was 13, according to a Saturday news release.

The unidentified winner can either choose to take a lump sum payout of about $293 million, or take the entire winnings amount of $426 million in 30 payments over the next 29 years, the California Lottery said.

California public schools will get about $40 million from ticket sales, the release said.

“It’s always exciting when we have a winning ticket with such a big jackpot in California,” said Alva V. Johnson, director of the California State Lottery. “Raising money for education is why the Lottery exists in the first place, and we take a lot of pride in that.”

This is the third jackpot ticket sold in California since the new year, the release said, though it is the first Mega Millions jackpot win since October.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Theresa Waldrop contributed to this report.