13 taken to hospitals after shooting in Brooklyn subway station

Multiple people were shot in a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday morning and “several undetonated devices” were also found, the Fire Department of New York said.

The FDNY said 13 people have been transported to area hospitals.

The FDNY said they were called to the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood for a smoke condition at about 8:30 a.m. There, multiple people were found shot and the devices were discovered, the FDNY said.

According to a senior law enforcement official, a preliminary investigation shows five people were reported shot and a possible smoke device was detonated at the station. A second source also said one person is in critical condition.

Police said, according to a preliminary report, a male perpetrator possibly wearing a gas mask and orange construction vest fled the scene.

The NYPD tweeted to avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority, which operates the subways, says they are also investigating the incident and that D, N and R trains are holding in both directions in Brooklyn.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

