At least 3 people wounded in shooting outside Houston nightclub, police say

By Chuck Johnston, CNN

At least three people were shot early Saturday when a suspect opened fire from a U-Haul truck on a parking lot outside a Houston nightclub, police said.

A woman and two men were transported from the scene on Cullen Boulevard in the city’s south side after the shooting after 4 a.m., according to Houston Police Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher.

The female was in critical condition, and the two males were stable, according to police.

The victims ranged in age from 32 to 50, police said.

A search for the suspect was underway and police were asking the public for information. The U-Haul truck has not been located.

No other details were available on the suspect.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.