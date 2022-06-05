At least 3 killed, 11 injured in shooting on Philadelphia’s South Street

By Andy Rose, CNN

At least three people were killed and 11 injured when multiple people opened fire in the busy South Street area of Philadelphia Saturday night, police said.

Officers were patrolling the area when they heard gunfire shortly before midnight, Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said, adding the officers observed “several active shooters shooting into the crowd.”

One officer was “within about 10 to 15 yards” of one of the individuals firing into the crowd and shot at the suspect, Pace said. “We’re uncertain whether he was struck or not, but the officer was able to get that individual to drop his gun and flee,” the police inspector said.

South Street is “known for being a corridor of entertainment” with multiple bars and restaurants, Pace said.

“There were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” he said.

Two men and a woman were killed, officials said.

Two handguns were recovered at the scene, including one with an extended magazine, Pace said, but there have been no arrests.

The names and conditions of the victims had not been released as of early Sunday.

There have been at least 239 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. CNN and the archive define a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

