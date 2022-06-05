Tropical Storm Alex forms in the Atlantic after the system drenched South Florida with flooding rain

By Haley Brink, CNN meteorologist

Tropical Storm Alex formed early Sunday after bringing heavy rain and flooding to South Florida a day prior, becoming the first named storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.

Alex was moving away from the Bahamas toward Bermuda Sunday morning with sustained winds of 50 mph. The storm is expected to pass north of Bermuda Monday, with gusty winds and 2 to 3 inches of rain forecast. A tropical storm watch is in effect for all of Bermuda.

The US and the Bahamas are no longer threatened by the storm but Saturday, the system hit South Florida with a trio of heavy rain, strong winds and flooding, with up to 11 inches falling in some spots since Friday.

The city of Miami cautioned residents Saturday afternoon that several roads were not accessible. At least one beach was temporarily closed.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials warned the danger of flooding throughout the weekend is “high” across the county, especially in low-lying and poorly drained parts, and urged residents not to try and walk or drive through flooded waters. About 100 vehicles became stranded in floodwaters throughout Miami Friday into Saturday, Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban told CNN affiliate WSVN.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.