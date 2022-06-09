Grand Rapids officer charged with second-degree murder in shooting of Patrick Lyoya, prosecutor says

By Peter Nickeas and Ray Sanchez, CNN

A Grand Rapids police officer was charged Thursday with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot in the back of the head during a struggle after an April traffic stop, a Michigan prosecutor said.

Lyoya, a Black man, was shot to death on April 4 by officer Christopher Schurr, a White officer trying to arrest him after a traffic stop in a case that has drawn national attention. Lyoya’s final moments were captured in multiple videos later released to the public.

“This is not a message. This is just based on the facts and making a decision in this case,” Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Becker told reporters Thursday, referring to the charge.

Becker said he had spoken with Lyoya’s family and had sent them a letter in their native Swahili.

Ben Crump, an attorney for the Lyoya family, in a statement called the decision to file charges “a step in the right deirection.”

“We are encouraged by attorney Christopher Becker’s decision to charge Christopher Schurr for the brutal killing of Patrick Lyoya, which we all witnessed when the video footage was released to the public,” Crump said.

“Officer Schurr,” he added, “must be held accountable for his decision to pursue an unarmed Patrick, ultimately shooting him in the back of the head and killing him — for nothing more than a traffic stop.”

In a statement, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel commended Becker and the state police for “the exhaustive review conducted these last two months.”

“We must now respect the judicial process and allow the facts of the case to be presented in court,” he added.

Becker said Schurr has turned himself in and will likely be arraigned Friday.

In May, Becker announced he was seeking guidance from outside experts before deciding whether to charge the officer. The city of Grand Rapids placed the officer on paid leave and suspended his police powers after the shooting.

Lyoya, 26, was pulled over by Schurr for an allegedly unregistered license plate. Lyoya got out of the car and ran. He resisted Schurr’s attempt to arrest him, and the officer shot him while the two were on the ground as Schurr wrestled for control of Lyoya.

Lyoya had three outstanding warrants at the time he fled Schurr, and an autopsy revealed his blood-alcohol concentration was more than three times the legal limit.

The death led to protests in Grand Rapids, where other interactions between police and residents drew media scrutiny in a city with a history of tension between Black residents and police.

The shooting led the state’s civil rights agency to renew a request for a pattern-and-practice investigation by the Justice Department into the Grand Rapids Police Department, just one month after a new police chief took office.

The county’s medical examiner’s office released its autopsy results in early May, and the Grand Rapids Police Department released dispatch records and reports written by officers who responded to the shooting in late April.

The radio traffic, an accompanying computer-aided dispatch log and redacted incident reports shed some light on the moments before and after the officer shot Lyoya.

Radio traffic and other records released by the Grand Rapids Police Department show the officer who shot Lyoya told supervisors after the shooting that Lyoya “has my Taser.”

Schurr notified his dispatcher he stopped a tan car around 8:11 a.m. He told the dispatcher that one person was running from the stop about 75 seconds later and asked for more officers to respond about two minutes after the stop. Schurr told the dispatcher that he had been “involved in a shooting” about four minutes after the initial stop. The dispatcher said emergency medical services were en route about 11 seconds after that.

Lyoya was driving on a revoked license at the time of the traffic stop. His license was revoked in March because of a third substance abuse conviction in 10 years, according to public records. He had three open warrants at the time of the traffic stop, according to a CNN review of state records.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Laura Ly, Virginia Langmaid, Pervaiz Shallwani, Samantha Beech, Rob Frehse, Jennifer Henderson, Omar Jimenez, Artemis Moshtaghian, Kristina Sgueglia, Amy Simonson, Laura Studley and Kiely Westhoff contributed to this report.