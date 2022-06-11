5 teenagers shot near park in Louisville, Kentucky, police say

By Andy Rose and Chris Boyette, CNN

Five teenagers were shot Saturday night in Louisville, Kentucky, police said.

The shooting happened on the Big Four Bridge, a former railroad span that is now used by pedestrians and cyclists near Waterfront Park, the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department said.

“We know the park was filled with a lot of people. We’re asking for anybody that witnessed or observed anything to please give us a call,” Major Brian Kuriger said.

Just after 9:00 p.m. officers responded to reports of people shot and discovered three teenagers who had been wounded, police said. The teens were transferred to a hospital and at least one of them was listed in critical condition suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Two other teens later arrived at the hospital on their own with gunshot wounds.

“The victims include both males and females however ages are not readily available. Due to the severity of the injuries, LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation,” police said.

