Philadelphia firefighter killed in building collapse; 5 other people rescued

By Michelle Watson and Jason Hanna, CNN

[Breaking news update, 8:05 a.m. ET]

A Philadelphia firefighter has died Saturday morning in the collapse of a building following a fire, a city fire official said.

Five others who were trapped — four firefighters and a licensing and inspections worker — were rescued from the collapse, 1st Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said.

[Original story, published at 7:39 a.m. ET]

A rescue operation is underway to save firefighters trapped when a building collapsed Saturday morning in northern Philadelphia, the city fire department said in a tweet.

“So far, several were rescued and transported to hospitals,” reads the Philadelphia Fire Department’s tweet, posted at 6:05 a.m. ET. The department still was working to rescue others, it added.

The collapse at 300 W. Indiana St. in the city’s Fairhill neighborhood happened during a fire response, the department said. Details about a fire, the collapse or what the building housed weren’t immediately available.

At the site, firefighters and others stood near or walked around a large pile — more than head-high — of metal, wood and other debris, video from CNN affiliate WPVI showed.

At least nine agencies were helping with recovery efforts, including Philadelphia police and the American Red Cross, the fire department added on Twitter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

