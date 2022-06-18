The New York Public Library is giving away 500,000 books this summer

By Yenny Sanchez, CNN

The New York Public Library (NYPL) has announced that it will give away 500,000 books to city residents to keep as part of its “Summer at the Library Program.” Its goal is to help kids, teens and adults build their home libraries, as well as keep youth productive through the summer break.

The books are available at any of the library’s 92 locations in Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island. Some locations will even offer Spanish, Chinese, and large print titles.

“New York City students and families have been through so much over the last two years. It’s critical that, during this period of recovery and renewal, our ecosystem of learning do all it can to support and engage them,” Brian Bannon, NYPL’s Merryl and James Tisch director of branch libraries and education, said in a statement earlier this month. “Public libraries are uniquely positioned to do this while students are out of the classroom over the summer months, providing quality, free programs to engage their minds while also getting them excited about books, reading, learning, and their communities.”

In addition to the giveaway, NYPL is also hosting free youth programs throughout the summer, including story times, reading challenges, and writing contests. It will also offer adult workshops for technology training, job search aid, English as a Second Language (ESOL) and citizenship classes.

Of course, with a free library card and no late fees, New Yorkers also have access to millions of books to take on countless adventures.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.