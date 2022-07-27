Former Gov. Cuomo staffer killed after Lyft driver allegedly demanded passengers exit vehicle in middle of highway

By Michelle Watson, CNN

A former staff member for ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was killed after a Lyft driver allegedly ordered him and five friends out of a car on Delaware’s Coastal Highway, state police said in a news release.

Just before 1:45 a.m. on July 24, Sidney Wolf, 43, and five others ordered a Lyft to pick them up from Dewey Beach and take them to Bethany Beach, authorities said.

According to the Delaware State Police, at some point during the ride, the Lyft driver and the passengers had a “disagreement,” causing the Lyft driver to end the ride “in the middle of the southbound left lane” of the Coastal Highway and demanded that all six passengers get out of the vehicle.

At the same time, a 2016 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound and fatally hit Wolf, say police in a press release.

The driver of the Corolla, 27, tried to change lanes to avoid the stopped Lyft vehicle but ultimately did not see Wolf, who “had just exited the right rear passenger seat and was standing in the roadway,” police said.

“After impact, the Corolla immediately pulled over on the southbound shoulder and came to a controlled stop. The Lyft vehicle fled southbound on Coastal Highway immediately after the crash,” reads the press release.

As of Sunday, police said, “The operator or the Lyft vehicle has not been identified yet and remains under investigation.”

CNN has tried to reach Lyft but efforts have not been returned.

In a statement to affiliate WJLA, a Lyft spokesperson said, “We are heartbroken by this incident.”

“Our hearts are with Mr. Wolf’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and we’ve reached out to the ride requester to offer our support,” the statement said. “We have permanently removed the driver from the Lyft community and are in contact with law enforcement to assist with their investigation.”

Police say the other five passengers were not injured.

Cuomo expressed condolences to Wolf’s family on Twitter.

“Shocked & saddened to hear this tragic news,” Cuomo said. “Sid was a phenomenal public servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all NY’ers My heart goes out to Lindsey & his two young daughters.”

A GoFundMe page has been established for his survivors.

