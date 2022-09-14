Exploding package that injured Northeastern University worker had note criticizing Zuckerberg and academia’s relationship with virtual reality developers, sources say



CNN, WHDH, WFXT

By Aya Elamroussi, John Miller and Rob Frehse, CNN

Authorities in Boston have launched an investigation after a package sent to Northeastern University exploded and injured a staff member Tuesday evening, officials said.

The package contained a rambling note that criticized Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and the relationship between academic institutions and the developers of virtual reality, several federal law enforcement sources told CNN.

The 45-year-old man who opened the package suffered minor hand injuries, according to university and law enforcement officials. Investigators have not said how the package arrived on the campus, stressing the investigation is ongoing.

The campus is expected to fully reopen Wednesday, the university said.

The package was sent to the university’s virtual reality center and was opened by someone who works there, the sources said.

CNN has reached out to Facebook for comment.

The note was in a hard plastic container that detonated as the victim opened the latches and lifted the lid, the sources said.

While the employee was not seriously hurt, the explosion caused hand injuries including lacerations, the sources added.

The package was delivered to Holmes Hall, where the institution’s virtual reality center is located, university spokeperson Shannon Nargi told CNN .

Explosion triggers multi-agency response

Police were called to the scene around 7:18 p.m., Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon said during a news conference Tuesday night.

About a minute after the initial call, a Northeastern University police officer arrived at Homes Hall, said Michael Davis, chief of the university police department.

University police announced the scene was “contained” just before 10 p.m.

“It’s very important to note, our campus is secure,” Davis said during the news conference.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu praised law enforcement’s response.

“We want to make sure to emphasize that this is of the utmost priority, the safety and well-being of all our young people here,” Wu said during the news conference.

The FBI Boston Division coordinated with the Boston Police Department, FBI spokesperson Kristen Setera told CNN.

The FBI offered the full resources of the Joint Terrorism Task Force, its evidence response team and special agent bomb technicians to assist in the investigation, said Jason Cromartie, assistant special agent in charge.

The university serves more than 16,000 undergraduate students, according to last year’s enrollment report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s John Miller, Josh Campbell, Sharif Paget, Zenebou Sylla and Mark Morales contributed to this report.